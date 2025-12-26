InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,397 shares, a growth of 732.3% from the November 30th total of 288 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SCAP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $37.82.

The InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively and primarily invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies globally. Stock selection is based on quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors. SCAP was launched on Dec 11, 2023 and is issued by InfraCap.

