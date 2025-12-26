Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Lowered by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VOO stock opened at $634.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $635.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

