Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $634.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $635.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

