Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $294.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $298.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.