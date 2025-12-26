iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.7460, with a volume of 28234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

