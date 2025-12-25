Union Pacific (UNP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) recently:
- 12/18/2025 – Union Pacific was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 12/18/2025 – Union Pacific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 12/16/2025 – Union Pacific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.
- 12/11/2025 – Union Pacific was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/11/2025 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $272.00.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.
Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.
