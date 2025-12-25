Union Pacific (UNP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) recently:

12/18/2025 – Union Pacific was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

12/18/2025 – Union Pacific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

12/16/2025 – Union Pacific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

12/11/2025 – Union Pacific was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/11/2025 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $272.00.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

