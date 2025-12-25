IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 500,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 267,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7905.

IP Group Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Get IP Group alerts:

About IP Group

(Get Free Report)

IP Group plc is a UK?based intellectual property commercialization company that partners with leading universities and research institutions to identify, develop and invest in technology?based businesses. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in London, the company supports the full life cycle of spin-out creation—from early?stage research through to growth capital and exit. In addition to its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, its American Depositary Shares trade in the United States under the ticker IPZYF on the OTC Markets.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing promising technologies from academic research, providing seed and venture funding, and offering strategic guidance on licensing, governance and business development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.