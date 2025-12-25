Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 877,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 273,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 130.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 246,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 139,521 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 180.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker EVV. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short- to intermediate-term debt securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and various government-related obligations.

To enhance yield, the fund may employ modest leverage through the issuance of preferred stock and borrowings.

Featured Stories

