Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 877,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 273,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker EVV. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short- to intermediate-term debt securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and various government-related obligations.
To enhance yield, the fund may employ modest leverage through the issuance of preferred stock and borrowings.
