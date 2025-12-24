Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 224,028 Shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,028 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cantor Equity Partners worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CEPO opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24.

Insider Activity

Cantor Equity Partners ( NASDAQ:CEPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,048,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,721.97. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank?check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

