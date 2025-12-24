Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) is a leading global provider of marketing solutions and communications services. Through its portfolio of agencies and specialized networks, IPG delivers a broad spectrum of services, including advertising, digital marketing, media planning and buying, public relations, branding, and data analytics. Its creative agencies develop integrated campaigns that span television, print, social media, mobile, experiential and other emerging channels, while its media networks leverage proprietary tools and strategic partnerships to optimize audience targeting and performance.

Since its formation in 1961 as one of the first marketing services holding companies, Interpublic has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth to become one of the so-called “Big Four” advertising conglomerates.

