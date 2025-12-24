Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 31,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

