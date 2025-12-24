Optas LLC Buys 57,172 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 373.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

