Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Plans $0.44 Annual Dividend

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4394 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 174.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
Formidable ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FORH opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.56. Formidable ETF has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $27.79.
About Formidable ETF
