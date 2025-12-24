Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Plans $0.44 Annual Dividend

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4394 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 174.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

Formidable ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FORH opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.56. Formidable ETF has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

