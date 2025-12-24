Brendan Wood TopGun ETF (BATS:BWTG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.14

Brendan Wood TopGun ETF (BATS:BWTG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.
Brendan Wood TopGun ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of BWTG opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Brendan Wood TopGun ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.01.
About Brendan Wood TopGun ETF
