PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SDHY stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 465.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 648.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 2,960.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $185,000.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SDHY) is an open-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive current income while emphasizing preservation of capital and liquidity. The fund pursues its objectives by primarily investing in U.S. dollar-denominated, below-investment grade debt securities, including corporate high yield bonds, bank loans and other fixed-income obligations. By focusing on high yield instruments with relatively shorter maturities, the fund aims to mitigate interest rate sensitivity and credit volatility.

At least 80% of SDHY’s net assets are allocated to high yield securities with a weighted average portfolio duration generally capped at three years or less.

