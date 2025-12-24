T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Plans $0.57 Annual Dividend

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5735 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 314.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Trading Up 30.9%
NVDX stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $753.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00. T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $21.41.
T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Company Profile
