T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Plans $0.57 Annual Dividend

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5735 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 314.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Trading Up 30.9%

NVDX stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $753.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00. T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Get T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF alerts:

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.