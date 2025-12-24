Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price at $6.40

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Compass Point cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.
JRVR opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. James River Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $289.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.92%.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
