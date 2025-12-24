Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Gerrit Kazmaier Sells 6,547 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Gerrit Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total transaction of $1,432,287.19. Following the sale, the insider owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workday Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $215.44 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $283.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,799,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,247,687,000 after purchasing an additional 684,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,674,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,328,959,000 after buying an additional 74,052 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 41.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,761,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,421 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

