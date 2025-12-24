Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 4,755 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,546.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 536,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,356,464.10. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $632,038.75.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $122,373.88.

On Monday, December 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total value of $2,238,800.00.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day moving average is $228.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Strong AI demand: reports say AI now drives ~50% of Snowflake bookings and the company hit an early $100M AI run rate, signaling accelerating usage‐based revenue tied to AI workloads.

Commercial expansion: Snowflake announced a partnership with Accenture to scale AI + data solutions across enterprises — a tie‐up that can drive customer adoption and higher platform consumption.

Bullish research pieces highlight a large addressable market (> $350B potential) plus high retention and strong RPO, reinforcing a favorable growth/valuation case for buy‐and‐hold investors.

Price/forecast commentary: some outlets publish multi‐year price forecasts and note recent volatility (monthly declines followed by YTD gains); these are market‐narrative pieces rather than new fundamentals.

Mixed analyst signals: coverage remains largely positive overall (several Buy/Outperform ratings), but price targets and conviction vary across brokers.

Large insider sale — Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares (~$44.4M at ~$221.83), cutting his direct holding drastically; such a large, disclosed sale can create short‐term selling pressure or investor caution.

Other insider sales — EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 4,755 shares (~$1.07M) and CAO Emily Ho sold multiple small lots (586 and 1,072 shares). These add to the impression of insider distribution even if individually modest.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snowflake by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 194,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

