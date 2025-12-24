GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Matthew Jacobson Sells 334,827 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $12,750,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 148.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,406 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in GitLab by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,545,000 after buying an additional 3,227,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,489,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 32.3% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,430,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

