Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Naseem Zojwalla Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) insider Naseem Zojwalla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $2,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,075.88. This represents a 64.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Naseem Zojwalla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Naseem Zojwalla sold 99,509 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $2,752,418.94.
- On Friday, December 19th, Naseem Zojwalla sold 70,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00.
Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 6,794,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Naseem Zojwalla sold 99,509 shares on Dec. 23 at an average $27.66 for ~$2.75M; holding afterward fell to 4,488 shares (a ~95.7% reduction). SEC Form 4 – Zojwalla sale 12/23/2025
- Negative Sentiment: Naseem Zojwalla sold 70,000 shares on Dec. 19 at an average $28.20 for ~$1.97M; his reported direct holding dropped ~40% after that trade. SEC Form 4 – Zojwalla sale 12/19/2025
- Negative Sentiment: Naseem Zojwalla sold 100,000 shares on Dec. 22 at an average $28.04 for ~$2.80M; his combined transactions over the week materially reduced his stake. SEC Form 4 – Zojwalla sale 12/22/2025
- Negative Sentiment: David C. Myles sold 51,000 shares on Dec. 19 at an average $30.46 for ~$1.55M, trimming his position by ~8.5%. SEC Form 4 – Myles sale 12/19/2025
- Negative Sentiment: Director Ian T. Clark sold 264,800 shares on Dec. 19 at an average $29.73 for ~$7.87M — a very large director-level disposal that can amplify market concern. SEC Form 4 – Clark sale 12/19/2025
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
