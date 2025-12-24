Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $132.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.60.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of CRH opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.35. CRH has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $128.95.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.30%.The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in CRH by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CRH by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 127,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 36.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

