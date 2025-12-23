Torrid (CURV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Torrid (NYSE: CURV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2025 – Torrid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/6/2025 – Torrid was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2025 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $0.75. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Torrid had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1.01 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $6.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Torrid was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2025 – Torrid had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Torrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Torrid was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,904,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,361.36. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torrid, trading under the ticker CURV on the New York Stock Exchange, is a specialty retailer focused on plus-size women’s fashion. Established in 2001 as a division of Hot Topic, Torrid has built its reputation on offering trend-driven apparel and accessories designed specifically for women who wear size 10 to 30. The company’s product assortment spans casual wear, denim, activewear, intimates, footwear, and fashion?forward accessories, catering to a demographic that has historically been underserved by mainstream retailers.

Over the years, Torrid has expanded from its early mall?based store footprint to become a multichannel business.

