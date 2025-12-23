Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 18272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVML. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

