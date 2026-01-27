Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.6210. 188,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 471,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Intapp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -102.22, a PEG ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $271,189,996.64. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,861.40. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,243 shares of company stock worth $2,070,785. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 60.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Intapp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

