Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.3660, with a volume of 409829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $505.85 million, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $124.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

