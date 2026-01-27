Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.20 and last traded at GBX 159, with a volume of 997340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.80.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £402.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Simon Bourne acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 172 per share, with a total value of £68,800. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

