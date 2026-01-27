Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 11.6% – Should You Sell?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 and last traded at GBX 66.90. Approximately 9,032,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 2,043,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.65.

Dr. Martens News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dr. Martens this week:

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Berenberg Bank reaffirmed its “buy” rating on DOCS, which could provide some analyst support and limit downside from purely sentiment-driven selling. Digital Look London Stock Exchange

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed its “buy” rating on DOCS, which could provide some analyst support and limit downside from purely sentiment-driven selling. Negative Sentiment: Management projects flat revenue for 2026 and says it is scaling back discounts to protect margins — a signal that underlying demand may be weak. Investors often penalize top?line stagnation even if margin discipline improves, which helps explain the selloff and high trading volume today. Dr Martens projects flat 2026 revenue as it scales back discounts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 11.6%

The company has a market cap of £646.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.47.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Hanson acquired 96,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 per share, with a total value of £75,840. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 97,130 shares of company stock worth $7,673,816. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over

60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and

wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the

1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and

accessories.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.