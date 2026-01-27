Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $43.93. 115,260,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 146,935,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Specifically, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.20.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 3.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a PE ratio of -549.06, a P/E/G ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.