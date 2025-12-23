Head-To-Head Comparison: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Ramaco Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $47.07 billion N/A $8.68 billion $1.48 13.61 Ramaco Resources $666.29 million 1.06 $11.19 million ($0.68) -15.78

Risk and Volatility

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Shenhua Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Ramaco Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ramaco Resources pays out -104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Shenhua Energy and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ramaco Resources 1 0 0 0 1.00

China Shenhua Energy presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.37%. Given China Shenhua Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe China Shenhua Energy is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 17.88% 10.72% 7.98% Ramaco Resources -5.67% -7.52% -4.31%

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Ramaco Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.