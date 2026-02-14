Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) versus Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Critical Contrast

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Saratoga Investment pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays out 115.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 6 0 0 2.00 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 1 2 6 0 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings for Saratoga Investment and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus price target of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus price target of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 30.61% 9.19% 3.09% Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 42.38% 11.85% 5.32%

Volatility & Risk

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $148.85 million 2.50 $28.09 million $2.44 9.42 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $1.33 billion 4.29 $694.10 million $2.66 9.26

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Saratoga Investment on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

