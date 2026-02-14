McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.3833.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on McGraw Hill in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings beat — McGraw Hill reported $0.28 EPS vs. $0.05 consensus and revenue +4.2% year/year, a clear upside that underpins the rally. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q3 earnings beat — McGraw Hill reported $0.28 EPS vs. $0.05 consensus and revenue +4.2% year/year, a clear upside that underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 revenue guidance — management updated revenue guidance to roughly $2.1B (above the ~ $2.0B consensus), signaling upside to full?year sales expectations (company guidance text in filings/call).

Raised FY?2026 revenue guidance — management updated revenue guidance to roughly $2.1B (above the ~ $2.0B consensus), signaling upside to full?year sales expectations (company guidance text in filings/call). Positive Sentiment: Recurring?revenue durability — CFO Bob Sallmann highlighted that ~80% of McGraw Hill revenue is recurring and described the model as durable, a bullish structural signal for predictable cash flow. CFO Interview

Recurring?revenue durability — CFO Bob Sallmann highlighted that ~80% of McGraw Hill revenue is recurring and described the model as durable, a bullish structural signal for predictable cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirm/raise targets — BTIG reiterated a Buy with a $22 target and Needham reaffirmed Buy with $19, both implying large upside from current levels and supporting investor confidence. BTIG/TickerReport Needham/TickerReport

Analysts reaffirm/raise targets — BTIG reiterated a Buy with a $22 target and Needham reaffirmed Buy with $19, both implying large upside from current levels and supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: After?hours rally coverage — outlets reported a near?19% after?hours surge following the results/guidance, reflecting strong investor reaction outside regular trading. MSN After?Hours Story

After?hours rally coverage — outlets reported a near?19% after?hours surge following the results/guidance, reflecting strong investor reaction outside regular trading. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings?call/transcript coverage — full call transcripts and highlights (Seeking Alpha, MSN, Yahoo) provide details on digital growth, AI initiatives and segment commentary for deeper read?throughs. MSN Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings?call/transcript coverage — full call transcripts and highlights (Seeking Alpha, MSN, Yahoo) provide details on digital growth, AI initiatives and segment commentary for deeper read?throughs. Neutral Sentiment: Analytic takes — pieces from Zacks and Yahoo summarize key metrics and segment trends; useful for modeling but not immediate price drivers. Zacks Analysis Yahoo Highlights

Analytic takes — pieces from Zacks and Yahoo summarize key metrics and segment trends; useful for modeling but not immediate price drivers. Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet and liquidity caution — MH shows a high debt/equity (~3.52) and tight liquidity (quick ratio ~0.92, current ratio ~1.01), factors that may limit investor enthusiasm despite the beat.

Balance?sheet and liquidity caution — MH shows a high debt/equity (~3.52) and tight liquidity (quick ratio ~0.92, current ratio ~1.01), factors that may limit investor enthusiasm despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Technical/near?term pressure — shares are below the 50?day SMA (~$15.45), trading volume is lighter than average, and some intraday weakness likely reflects profit?taking after the initial after?hours pop.

Institutional Trading of McGraw Hill

Here are the key news stories impacting McGraw Hill this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MH. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $37,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth about $32,923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth about $23,744,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,600,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,485,000.

McGraw Hill Stock Performance

McGraw Hill stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. McGraw Hill has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. McGraw Hill’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

McGraw Hill Company Profile

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content and technology.

