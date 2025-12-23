Robert(Rob) Waugh Purchases 800,000 Shares of Caprice Resources (ASX:CRS) Stock

Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS – Get Free Report) insider Robert(Rob) Waugh purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$58,400.00.
Caprice Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.52.
Caprice Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caprice Resources
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
Receive News & Ratings for Caprice Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caprice Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.