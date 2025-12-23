Robert(Rob) Waugh Purchases 800,000 Shares of Caprice Resources (ASX:CRS) Stock

Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS – Get Free Report) insider Robert(Rob) Waugh purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$58,400.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Caprice Resources Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. It explores for gold, lead, zinc, copper, and rare earth elements. The company holds 100% interest in Northampton project located in Western Australia; 100% interest in the Wild Horse Hill project located in Pine Creek province of Northern Territory; and Mukinbudin Project located in the northeast of Perth in the Wheatbelt Region. It also holds an 80% interest in the Cuddingwarra and Big Bell South Projects located in Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Yungaro Project located in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Island Gold Project located in Lake Austin.

