Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Uber and Baidu will run robotaxi trials in the U.K. next year, a major validation of Uber’s autonomous strategy and potential long-term margin and market-share upside for ride-hailing and AV services. Read More.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

