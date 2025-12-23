SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $82.01 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,439.34 or 1.00160480 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 28th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 287,676,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,832,895 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official message board for SushiSwap is www.sushi.com/blog. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

