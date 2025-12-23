Hyperliquid (HYPE) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $7.99 billion and $202.91 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Hyperliquid token can now be bought for approximately $23.93 or 0.00027409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hyperliquid Token Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,533,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

