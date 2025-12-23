aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.0835 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $68.19 million and $2.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000814 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,297 coins and its circulating supply is 816,173,156 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

