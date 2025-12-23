Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.00879585 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,275,941.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

