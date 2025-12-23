Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jones Trading

Analysts at Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SEPN has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Septerna in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Septerna in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Septerna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Septerna Stock Performance

SEPN stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Septerna has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 3.76.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). Septerna had a negative net margin of 266.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Septerna will post -7.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Septerna

In other Septerna news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $63,228.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,972.66. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Septerna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Septerna during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Septerna by 55.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Septerna by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Septerna by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

