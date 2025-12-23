Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.5440, with a volume of 1373451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.79 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth about $7,551,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda?incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

