Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $247.25 and last traded at $246.9060, with a volume of 1868843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $443,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 94,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,428.44. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 280,218 shares of company stock worth $62,395,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

