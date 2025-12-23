Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 19697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,093,000 after acquiring an additional 958,199 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 50.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 395,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $12,348,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

