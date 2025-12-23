Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 130,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 55,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.86.
Silver Grail Resources Company Profile
Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Grail Resources
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The Last Gold Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.