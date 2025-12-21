Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Sold by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $63,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 871,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,540,000 after purchasing an additional 266,654 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,516,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

