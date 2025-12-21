Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Purchased by Navigoe LLC

Navigoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Navigoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Navigoe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Matauro LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,209.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 286,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $46.53 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

