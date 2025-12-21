T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF $TCAL Position Trimmed by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,468 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAL opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (TCAL) is an exchange-traded fund managed by T. Rowe Price. The fund aims to provide regular distributions while seeking capital preservation and potential for capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing primarily in U.S. equities and employing a covered call options strategy. This approach involves writing call options on individual stocks to generate income through premiums, which can enhance current income and help offset potential downside risks.

