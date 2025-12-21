LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2%

LYB stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -146.13%.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

