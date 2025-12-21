Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.480-2.480 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.480 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carnival by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,667,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after buying an additional 56,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at $17,600,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 17.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 630,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228,358 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) is one of the world’s leading cruise operators, offering leisure travel services to millions of passengers each year. Through its portfolio of brands, the company provides passenger cruises that combine accommodations, entertainment, dining, shore excursions and onboard amenities. Carnival’s vessels range from contemporary “fun ships” to premium and luxury experiences, catering to a broad spectrum of travelers from families and couples to solo adventurers.

Founded in 1972 by Ted Arison, the company has grown through organic fleet expansion and strategic acquisitions.

