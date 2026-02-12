DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.9042. DSS shares last traded at $0.9450, with a volume of 26,557 shares.

DSS Trading Up 2.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. DSS had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 190.91%.The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.

About DSS

Document Security Systems, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: DSS) is a provider of anti-counterfeit and authentication technologies designed to protect high-value products and secure documents against forgery. The company develops both physical and digital security solutions, including proprietary micro-optic devices such as DOVIDs (Diffractive Optically Variable Image Devices), custom holographic labels, and tamper-evident seals. These solutions are used to safeguard brand integrity in sectors ranging from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to banknotes and government identity documents.

In addition to its optical security products, DSS offers the veraID™ digital authentication platform, which enables real-time verification of authenticity via smartphones or dedicated readers.

