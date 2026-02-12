Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63), Zacks reports. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $197.08 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.73 and a 200 day moving average of $273.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Trending Headlines about Centrus Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Centrus Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 76,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.