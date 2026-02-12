Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63), Zacks reports. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Centrus Energy Price Performance
NYSE:LEU opened at $197.08 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.73 and a 200 day moving average of $273.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.21.
- Positive Sentiment: Centrus named Fluor as EPC partner for its multi?billion dollar Piketon, Ohio enrichment expansion — a major execution milestone that de?risks build plans and signals progress on capacity scale?up. Centrus and Fluor Partner to Advance Major Expansion of Ohio Uranium Enrichment Plant
- Positive Sentiment: Centrus highlighted strategic wins: selection for a potential $900M HALEU production award (subject to negotiation), NNSA intent to sole?source certain enrichment activities, a $2.3B commercial LEU backlog and ~$2.0B in unrestricted cash — supporting long?term revenue visibility. Centrus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Provides 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive: Centrus was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which could attract buying interest from momentum/quant strategies. Centrus Energy (LEU) Upgraded to Strong Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Centrus provided 2026 revenue guidance of about $425M–$475M, setting investor expectations for the year while its EPS outlook was less clearly communicated in initial filings/calls. The guidance gives a baseline for 2026 but leaves EPS execution risk. Centrus projects $425M–$475M 2026 revenue
- Negative Sentiment: The proximate trigger for the decline: Q4 EPS of $0.79 missed the $1.42 consensus and fell sharply from $3.20 a year earlier; revenue was roughly in line at $146.2M but was down ~3.6% YoY — investors sold on the earnings miss and weaker near?term profitability. Centrus Energy Falls on 4Q Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction extended into the following session as traders digested the miss and uncertainty around timing/terms of DOE HALEU award negotiations and ramp?up costs for the expansion. Why Are Centrus Energy Shares Sliding On Wednesday?
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 76,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.
Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.
